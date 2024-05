Kumawood actor and Ghana’s favorite comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is currently responding well to treatment.

A picture of the actor with his colleague Kwaku Manu shows Lilwin looking better and in good spirits.

The photo reveals Lilwin smiling with a plaster on his forehead, covering a cut he sustained from a recent serious accident at Amakom in Kumasi.

He is expected to make a public appearance very soon. More updates to follow…