type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUpdate: Dede Ayew's daughter who collapsed after penalty miss recovering
News

Update: Dede Ayew’s daughter who collapsed after penalty miss recovering

By Armani Brooklyn
Update Dede Ayew's daughter who collapsed after penalty miss recovering
- Advertisement -

Just after his glorious penalty miss. Dede Ayew’s second daughter who is now 7 years old reportedly collapsed.

According to close sources, the little girl couldn’t bare the shock from her dad’s penalty miss.

READ ALSO: Dede Ayew’s 7-year-old daughter reportedly collapses after his penalty miss

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Doha to receive treatment.

New information coming out from a credible confirms that Dede’s daughter has mildly recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Photos that have surfaced on the internet capture the moment the Blackstars captain was leaving the hospital with her daughter.

Her face was covered for security reasons. Her name is also not known since most stars normally hide the identities of their kids.

Dede Ayew speaks for the first time after penalty miss against Uruguay

Dede Ayew has been under severe criticism after his glorious penalty miss against Uruguay.

The Blackstars captain had the golden opportunity to send Ghana to the round of 16 but quahsed the hopes of Ghanaians after playing the ball into the hands of Martin Silva.

Speaking with the media after the match, Dede accepted blame but insisted that the penalty he missed was difficult to take. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, December 3, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.8 ° F
    79.8 °
    79.8 °
    82 %
    2.3mph
    27 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News