Just after his glorious penalty miss. Dede Ayew’s second daughter who is now 7 years old reportedly collapsed.

According to close sources, the little girl couldn’t bare the shock from her dad’s penalty miss.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Doha to receive treatment.

New information coming out from a credible confirms that Dede’s daughter has mildly recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Photos that have surfaced on the internet capture the moment the Blackstars captain was leaving the hospital with her daughter.

Her face was covered for security reasons. Her name is also not known since most stars normally hide the identities of their kids.

Dede Ayew speaks for the first time after penalty miss against Uruguay

Dede Ayew has been under severe criticism after his glorious penalty miss against Uruguay.

The Blackstars captain had the golden opportunity to send Ghana to the round of 16 but quahsed the hopes of Ghanaians after playing the ball into the hands of Martin Silva.

Speaking with the media after the match, Dede accepted blame but insisted that the penalty he missed was difficult to take.