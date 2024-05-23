Update: Kasoa borga’s wife and kids murdered by her boyfriend over GHS20K theft (Video)

Recall that yesterday, GhPage reported the death of a woman and her two daughters at Net Link Estate, Kasoa.



As reported, Alberta Armah Hagan, a woman in her mid-40s was murdered alongside her two daughters.

The report also revealed two of Alberta’s other children, a 9-month-old infant and a 6-year-old sustained severe injuries during the incident.

Just hours into investigations, the police have arrested the late madam Hagan’s boyfriend for his alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

According to a report by Angel FM, Madam Hagan’s boyfriend committed the heinous crime after the deceased reported him to the police for transferring GHS 20K from her phone to his.

Allegedly, the GHS20K was sent to Madam Hagan’s abroad-based husband meant for a project for their kids.

