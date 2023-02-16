Update: No signs of human life in the rubble where Christian Atsu is allegedly trapped

After 10 days of searching, Turkish authorities have officially declared that there are no signs of human life in the rubble where Christian Atsu and the other earthquake victims were allegedly trapped.



This new information was released just about 5 hours ago making it challenging to determine Christian Atsu’s current condition, including whether he is alive or not.



Meanwhile, the player’s shoes were recovered two days ago in his flat in the Renaissance building in Hataysapor.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s twin sister reveals the player’s current condition



TTK miners also found some of his personal belongings including clothes, bedsheets and other personal kinds of stuff which increased the likelihood that he was still alive underneath the rubble.

Prior to the communication of this sad report, Hatayspor officials have confirmed earlier yesterday that Christian Atsu managed to get out of the first earthquake at 4:17 am (6th February 2023) because he had not slept around that time.

READ ALSO: Update: Christian Atsu managed to get out of the first earthquake

He later ran to the parking garage to get his car out and it was during that period (20 minutes later) that the Renessaiance building totally collapsed following the second earthquake.

It is now strongly believed that he may have slipped in between when the building was tilted.

READ ALSO: Update: TTK miners finally discover Christian Atsu’s room; Finds his personal belongings