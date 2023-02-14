A new confirmed report from Turkish authorities categorically states that the rescue team has finally discovered Christian Atsu’s room under the wreckage and found his personal belongings in the process.

This new development comes at the back of earlier reports that suggested that a shoe beliging to the football players has been found.

Miners of Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise are currently at the site and still working around the clock to find and rescue the missing player.

At the moment, the miners have created a corridor at where they discovered Atsu’s personal belongings to speed up their work in recsuing the trapped player.

Christian Atsu’s twin sister reveals the player’s current condition

Just a week ago, reports went rife that Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam have been trapped under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey.

According to reports, Atsu who currently plays for the Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials.

A few days after the news that Christian Atsu has been trapped was reported, a source claimed that the player has been recsued and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment because he had sustained severe injuries.

