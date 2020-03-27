Upper West records first case of Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

The Upper West Region of Ghana has recorded its first positive case of Coronavirus, the Regional Minister has confirmed

According to the reports gathered by Ghpage.com, the victim is a 42-year-old man who just returned to Ghana from the UK.

He traveled through Spain to Kenya before returning to Ghana. All the countries are Positive Coronavirus countries battling the disease.

According to the Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salish who made the announcement at a press conference on Friday, 27th March 2020, the person knew he had been exposed to the virus and went into self-quarantine.

“The good thing is that, even before the test results came out positive, the suspect was in self-quarantine. He isolated himself because he had returned from countries where the disease is prevalent,” Dr. Salih noted.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salish added that plans are being made to move him from his self quarantined now that he has tested positive to an isolation center to commence treatment.

He further assured that there is no need for the citizens of the Upper West to panic because they have everything under control

“You should not panic; the fact that he is a patient does not mean he is going to die,” he stressed.

