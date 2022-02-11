Uproar as a female teacher gives nursery student 24 strong lashes for not being able to recite the English alphabets

- Advertisement -

A private school creche teacher has landed in a hot soup after mercilessly lashing one of his students who is just two years old.

According to the little girl’s uncle who angrily shared the heart-wrenching story on Twitter, the unsympathetic teacher flogged her niece because she was not able to recite the English alphabets.

He went on to add that when his sister who is the mother of his niece confronted the teacher, she boasted that her child wasn’t the girl that was flogged but others were also flogged with 24 strokes each

Looking at the disturbing pictures, the two-year-old girl’s back still has marks from the lashes she received from the heartless teacher.

Take a look at the tweet below to know more…