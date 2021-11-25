- Advertisement -

The management of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has denied reports of the expulsion of two students from the school’s hostel for allegedly engaging in homosexuality.

We earlier reported on the incident after a notice sighted from the school detailing the said expulsion indicated that two resident students and one non-resident male student had a threesome in the hostel.

The notice further explained that the two female students fondled each other in acts described as lesbianism.

But in response to the report, the school has asked the public to disregard the said notice.

In a statement, the school explained that its Vice-Chancellor is the Chief Disciplinary Officer, “and all decisions taken by the Vice-Chancellor are communicated through the Registrar.” Thus, “any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure “is not authorized by Management and should therefore be disregarded.”

The statement signed by the school’s registrar, Dr. Korkyoe Anim-Wright, added that “that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before Management for final decision. Members of the Public are therefore advised to disregard the story.”

The University further said that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before its Management for final decision.

The notice in question indicated that the two female resident students have been kicked out of the institution’s hostel for what was deemed to be sexual misconduct.

According to the notice signed by the Director for the Board of Disciplinary Committee (BDC), Robert Gyeke-Darko, the said females fondled each other during their sexual escapade and engaged in some form of lesbianism.

“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to section 1.28.11(g) of the student handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and schedule G 8.3(23) of the statute of the university,” the notice read.