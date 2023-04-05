- Advertisement -

Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Tuesday night rushed to the rescue of students who were flogged by another in a hostel.

Two videos went viral on social media in which a female student who has been identified as Queenstar was seen brutalizing her fellow students in separate settings.

In one of the videos secretly captured in a hostel lobby, the ‘bully’, who is regarded as a senior, is shown inflicting pain on her fellow student over claims that she had circulated some rumors about her.

The lady who appeared thick and tall grabbed the ‘petite’ victim in the dark and brutalized her for purportedly alleging that she sleeps with lectures in exchange for grades.

The other video captures another student sitting on the edge of a bed with her palms stretched out and receiving strokes of lashes.

Reports suggested that the bully is a strong body-builder who has a high influence over the students even in their WhatsApp groups.

It has been noted that most of the so-called seniors in the hostel beat the young ones whenever they deem fit.

The video that circulated on Tuesday night has triggered widespread outrage on social media among netizens who have called on authorities to take immediate action.

An update received indicates that the Vice Chancellor of UPSA stormed the hostel where the incident happen to handle matters.

According to a Snapchat user BOTTOSSGOD – who first shared the videos on his handle – Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey arrived in a Toyota Landcruiser to pick up the victim flogged in the lobby to go meet the bully at UPSA Hostel C.

Meanwhile, authorities of UPSA are yet to publicly respond to the unfortunate ordeal.