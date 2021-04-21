- Advertisement -

The minister of communication, Ursula Owusu has confirmed the arrest of popular fetish priestess Patricia Asieduwaa popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Ursula, who took to her Facebook timeline explained details of her arrest.

According to her, at about 2200hrs on 20/04/2021, a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed her premises to make the arrest.

“At about 2200hrs on 20/04/2021, a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region

The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission from both premises. Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes. She has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations.

The influx of unregulated television stations on air have led to promotion of certain content which may affect public order, public morality and the rights and reputation of others. As such, efforts are underway to rid the system of this canker and reduce overcrowding on Ghana’s airwaves.” She wrote.

Ursula Owusu’s post on Facebook.

Nana Agradaa’s arrest follows after the death of the 10-year-old who was murdered in cold blood by two teenagers at Kasoa in Accra, state security has decided to act in order to avert any future occurrence.

Police probe of the two teenagers revealed that they were incited to do that after they saw it being broadcast on television.

This revelation by the police sparked a lot of public outcry with calls for the appropriate quarters to clamp down on these stations that boldly advertise the act of spiritualism, money doubling, and money rituals.