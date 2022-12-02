- Advertisement -

The Match between Ghana Black Stars and Uruguay is a Go Hard or Go Home affair as both teams’ qualification depends on this game.

Ghana Black Stars need a draw or win to advance to the next stage of the competition while Uruguay also needs a win to progress to the Round of 16.

Luis Suarez ahead of the super clash has stated that his team will put their lives on the line to ensure a win for their country in today’s game.

Ghana on the said could be going in for a revenge victory. The bitter experience in 2010 needs to be replaced with a sweet by all means win today.

It is in this regard that a Ghanaian Pastor has brought up a prayer topic that has got people, especially football fans concerned.

The pastor, in a video sighted online, prayed for the Uruguayan goalkeeper to lose his sight for 90 mins.

Not only that he also prayed that God gives the coach of Uruguay a disaster plan that will distort the team to make them lose to Black Stars.

Again the pastor in the spirits declared that Urugyuan defenders be tired, Midfielders sweating and the striker shall shoot left and right over the bar.

