type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMay Uruguay’s goalkeeper lose his sight for 90 mins - Ghanaian Pastor...
News

May Uruguay’s goalkeeper lose his sight for 90 mins – Ghanaian Pastor prays for Black Stars

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The Match between Ghana Black Stars and Uruguay is a Go Hard or Go Home affair as both teams’ qualification depends on this game.

Ghana Black Stars need a draw or win to advance to the next stage of the competition while Uruguay also needs a win to progress to the Round of 16.

Luis Suarez ahead of the super clash has stated that his team will put their lives on the line to ensure a win for their country in today’s game.

Ghana on the said could be going in for a revenge victory. The bitter experience in 2010 needs to be replaced with a sweet by all means win today.

It is in this regard that a Ghanaian Pastor has brought up a prayer topic that has got people, especially football fans concerned.

The pastor, in a video sighted online, prayed for the Uruguayan goalkeeper to lose his sight for 90 mins.

Not only that he also prayed that God gives the coach of Uruguay a disaster plan that will distort the team to make them lose to Black Stars.

Again the pastor in the spirits declared that Urugyuan defenders be tired, Midfielders sweating and the striker shall shoot left and right over the bar.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, December 3, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78 ° F
    78 °
    78 °
    83 %
    1.9mph
    90 %
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News