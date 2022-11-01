American actress Gabrielle Union and her retired basketball star husband Dwyane Wade were given local names on their arrival in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Monday, 31 October.

The couple arrived in Ghana with their three-year-old daughter, Kaavia James.

The family attended the enstoolment ceremony of Diallo Sumbry as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development) of Nyame Bekyere where they were honored with Ghanaian names.

Gabrielle was given Akosua Safo while Dwyane was also named Kwesi Safo, because they were both born on Sunday. Their daughter was honored with Nana Akua.

Diallo Sumbry is the first African American Tourism Ambassador of Ghana.

The celebrity couple together with their child were adorned in rich Ghanaian kente clothes when they attended the ceremony.

It’s the family’s first-ever visit to the West African country as part of Gabrielle’s African tour to mark her 50th birthday.

Gabrielle, Dwayne and Kaavia’s arrival in Ghana was met with a rousing welcome at the airport.

They were greeted with an energetic display from a traditional dance troupe.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang welcomed them by handing them sashes as a welcome gift.