American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blankson has built an ultra-modern academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana.

The school, which has been named after the actor, has been commissioned and will be ready for teaching and learning this year.

The Michael Blandkson Academy is more than just a school; it encompasses tech, engineering, and sports facilities to help train students.

It will also serve as a research centre for young people who want to broaden their scope of learning.

Michael Blankson built the school to improve the quality of education in Agona Nsaba and its surrounding towns and communities.

The Michael Blankson Academy was officially commissioned today at a grand durbar attended by Michael Balnakson, chefs, celebrities, and friends from the diaspora.

