- Advertisement -

A United States court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nigeria, Abba Kyari, who has been fingered in a $1.1m deal involving notorious internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi, and his co-conspirator.

Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in the multi-million dollar fraud.

Hushpuppi, who is standing trial in a multimillion-dollar fraud case in America, told authorities he bribed Abba Kyari to have co-fraudster, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, arrested following a conflict over an ongoing scam the two were running.

The two fraudsters conspired with others to defraud a business person of more than $1.1 million from a businessperson by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar.

READ MORE: Hushpuppi fingers Nigeria Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari in $1.1m scam

Hushpuppi’s partners in crime included 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya, and 40-year-old Chibuzo Vincent from Nigeria. Others are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.

Court documents say a dispute broke out between the group over how to share the loot. Vincent was said to have contacted the Qatari businessman and informed him that he was being scammed by Hushpuppi’s syndicate.

This enraged Hushpuppi who was said to have contacted Kyari to arrest and jail him.

Kyari allegedly carried out the request and sent Hushpuppi photographs of an imprisoned Vincent and followed this up with a bank account number to which a wire transfer should be made for the successful arrest and detention of his co-fraudster.

Meanwhile, Kyari has denied the claims against him by the embattled socialite, Hushpuppi.

READ MORE: Abba Kyari reacts to allegations of involvement in $1.1 million scam

In a statement released on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Kyari said he was tricked by Hushpuppi into arresting Vincent two years ago.

He said Hushpuppi had alleged that Vincent threatened to kill his family in Nigeria, and begged the Police Force to take action.

Kyari insisted that no money exchanged hands.