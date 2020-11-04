US Elections: Donald Trump to head to the Supreme court over election result?

- Advertisement -

The President of the United States Donald Tump has made his intentions clear that he would be heading to the US supreme court.

Per what we gathered the Mr. Trump is not happy with the way the results for the elections are being counted hence he plans to go to court to stop the counting of the results.

“We will be going to Supreme Court to stop all vote counting”, Donald Trump announced while addressing Americans.

The President considered the election “a fraud on the American public, so we’ll be going to the Supreme Court & we will win this”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, Democrat is leading the 2020 polls with 238 while President Donald Trump stands at 213.