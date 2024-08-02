NDC stalwart, Kevin Ekow Taylor, has ignited a hot conversation piece on the internet with his recent comparison of the US marriage certificate to a PhD certificate in Ghana.

According to the controversial Kevin Taylor, a US marriage certificate is more powerful and useful than a PhD certificate in Ghana.

Kevin Taylor made this argument while addressing Paul Adom Otchere’s mockery that he was useless until she married an American woman.

The beef between Kevin Taylor and Paul Adom Otchere resurfaced on social media after the former accused the later of threatening the life of one of his sidechicks.

These accusations have consequently opened a can of worms about Paul Adom Otchere as the said sidechick’s mother has joined the dirty fight.

Watch the video below to know more…

Benefits of a US marriage certificate:

1. Legal recognition: A marriage certificate serves as proof of marriage, establishing legal recognition of the union.

2. Social Security benefits: A spouse may be eligible for Social Security benefits based on their partner’s earnings record.

3. Tax benefits: Married couples can file joint tax returns, potentially reducing their tax liability.

4. Immigration benefits: A US citizen or permanent resident can sponsor their spouse for immigration purposes.

5. Inheritance rights: A spouse has inheritance rights to their partner’s property and assets.

6. Health insurance benefits: Married couples may be eligible for joint health insurance coverage.

7. Family leave: Eligible employees can take family leave to care for a spouse or dependent.

8. Joint ownership: Married couples can hold property and assets jointly.

9. Decision-making authority: A spouse has legal authority to make decisions on behalf of their partner.

10. Emotional and social benefits: A marriage certificate can bring a sense of security, stability, and social recognition.