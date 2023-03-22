US rapper 6ix9ine brutally beaten at LA gym, videos trend

- Advertisement -

Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital after being ambushed by a bunch of assailants in a South Florida gym’s restroom on Tuesday.

According to his lawyer Lance Lazzaro, the 26-year-old rapper, whose actual name is Daniel Hernandez, suffered bruising and facial damage.

Lazzaro claimed that the rapper attempted to defend himself but was attacked by three or four individuals who beat him up inside and outside the sauna at the LA Fitness gym. He had bruises and cuts on his face, according to Lazzaro.

According to the attorney, the offenders ran away as soon as the employees heard the noise.

According to Lazzaro, South Florida police were contacted, and Hernandez was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. It is not yet known if the rapper is still receiving medical attention.

Hernandez was released from federal jail in April 2020, and according to Lazzaro, he wants to make sure he receives some protection.

On nine counts, including racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearm violations, Hernandez was arrested in 2019 and given a two-year prison term for his membership in the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Rapper 6ix9ine reportedly rushed to the hospital after he was attacked and brutally beaten inside a gym in Florida by an unknown gang pic.twitter.com/BLBCmhUVnx — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 22, 2023

After assisting federal agents in putting his pals in prison, Hernandez’s prison term was reduced. After a court referred to the rapper as a “model prisoner,” he was released early because of COVID-19 concerns.

Take a picture,” is heard one of Hernandez’s attackers saying in a video that was released on Twitter. I’m about to become well-known. Hernandez was seen leaving the gym while still bleeding in another video.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023

Hernandez was reportedly removed from a Miami baseball stadium on Friday because he was inebriated and upsetting the crowd, according to multiple media reports.