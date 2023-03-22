type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentUS rapper 6ix9ine brutally beaten at LA gym, videos trend
Entertainment

US rapper 6ix9ine brutally beaten at LA gym, videos trend

By Bra Stash
US rapper 6ix9ine brutally beaten at LA gym
- Advertisement -

Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital after being ambushed by a bunch of assailants in a South Florida gym’s restroom on Tuesday.

According to his lawyer Lance Lazzaro, the 26-year-old rapper, whose actual name is Daniel Hernandez, suffered bruising and facial damage.

Lazzaro claimed that the rapper attempted to defend himself but was attacked by three or four individuals who beat him up inside and outside the sauna at the LA Fitness gym. He had bruises and cuts on his face, according to Lazzaro.

According to the attorney, the offenders ran away as soon as the employees heard the noise.

US rapper 6ix9ine brutally beaten at LA gym

According to Lazzaro, South Florida police were contacted, and Hernandez was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. It is not yet known if the rapper is still receiving medical attention.

Hernandez was released from federal jail in April 2020, and according to Lazzaro, he wants to make sure he receives some protection.

On nine counts, including racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearm violations, Hernandez was arrested in 2019 and given a two-year prison term for his membership in the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

After assisting federal agents in putting his pals in prison, Hernandez’s prison term was reduced. After a court referred to the rapper as a “model prisoner,” he was released early because of COVID-19 concerns.

Take a picture,” is heard one of Hernandez’s attackers saying in a video that was released on Twitter. I’m about to become well-known. Hernandez was seen leaving the gym while still bleeding in another video.

Hernandez was reportedly removed from a Miami baseball stadium on Friday because he was inebriated and upsetting the crowd, according to multiple media reports.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 22, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    87 ° F
    87 °
    87 °
    58 %
    2.3mph
    100 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News