Entertainment

US rapper Diddy reportedly wants to sign Black Sherif to his record label

By Albert
US rapper Diddy has reportedly expressed interest in working with Ghanaian artist Black Sherif and potentially signing him to his record label, Bad Boy Records.

This information was relayed by Ghanaian-born US-based entrepreneur PJ Kev.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, PJ Kev revealed Diddy’s interest to work with Black Sherif. He stated that the US rapper has already reached out to the “Kweku Traveller” hitmaker.

PJ Kev revealed that although Black Sherif has also reached out to Diddy, he has no information on the success or otherwise of their conversation.

“Diddy contacted me in an attempt to contact Black Sherif. On Instagram, I told him about Black Sherif. “I said Diddy’s Team is attempting to contact you.”

“He did respond.” I’m not sure. I just connect the dots and go my way. I really don’t want to be in the music business anymore because I have no interest in it, despite the fact that I enjoy music. It’s just not my style.”

Diddy has already worked with Burna Boy on his “Twice and Tall” album and would be looking to work with Empire Record signee Black Sherif.

