US Rapper Meek Mill is coming to Ghana, what you must know

American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, is coming to Ghana this December.

In a series of tweets before this announcement, Meek Mill expressed a genuine interest in visiting Africa and probably tracing his roots.

Many netizens had and continued to urge him to visit Ghana since the small West African country has a rich history of the black race, slavery, and emancipation.

Ghana is also a hospitable destination, with its nightlife bursting at its seams. Regarded as the gateway to Africa, Meek Mill was encouraged to choose it over any other.

Well, Meek Mill is finally coming to Ghana.

He is not only coming to visit but will also be performing to thousands of music-loving fans at the Afronation festival at the Black Stars Square.

Meek Mill will share the same stage with Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Stonebowy, Gyakie, Camidoh, and KiDi. The likes of Ckay, Rema, Adekinle Gold, Asake, and P-Square will also be on the same stage.