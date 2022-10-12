type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentUS Rapper Meek Mill is coming to Ghana, what you must know
Entertainment

US Rapper Meek Mill is coming to Ghana, what you must know

By Albert
US Rapper Meek Mill is coming to Ghana, what you must know
- Advertisement -

American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, is coming to Ghana this December.

In a series of tweets before this announcement, Meek Mill expressed a genuine interest in visiting Africa and probably tracing his roots.

Many netizens had and continued to urge him to visit Ghana since the small West African country has a rich history of the black race, slavery, and emancipation.

Ghana is also a hospitable destination, with its nightlife bursting at its seams. Regarded as the gateway to Africa, Meek Mill was encouraged to choose it over any other.

Well, Meek Mill is finally coming to Ghana.

He is not only coming to visit but will also be performing to thousands of music-loving fans at the Afronation festival at the Black Stars Square.

Meek Mill will share the same stage with Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Stonebowy, Gyakie, Camidoh, and KiDi. The likes of Ckay, Rema, Adekinle Gold, Asake, and P-Square will also be on the same stage.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News