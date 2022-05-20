US record producer Timbaland reacts to “Kwaku The Traveller” music video

- Advertisement -

Celebrated US record producer Timbaland has applauded Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” video, which was released on May 19, 2022.

According to Timbaland, the video is “a vibe”.

In a Twitter post, Timbaland gave credence to Black Saherif’s video by sharing a snippet of it and reacting with fire emojis.

Timbaland’s reaction is a huge rubber stamp approval on BlacknSherof’s craft which was evident in the ‘Kwaku The Traveller” video.

Already, the video has clocked more than half a million videos in less than 24 hours after its release. Black Sherif’s international appeal keeps soaring and Timbaland’s reaction means a lot.