Entertainment

US record producer Timbaland reacts to “Kwaku The Traveller” music video

By Albert
US record producer Timbaland reacts to
Celebrated US record producer Timbaland has applauded Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” video, which was released on May 19, 2022.

According to Timbaland, the video is “a vibe”.

In a Twitter post, Timbaland gave credence to Black Saherif’s video by sharing a snippet of it and reacting with fire emojis.

Timbaland’s reaction is a huge rubber stamp approval on BlacknSherof’s craft which was evident in the ‘Kwaku The Traveller” video.

Already, the video has clocked more than half a million videos in less than 24 hours after its release. Black Sherif’s international appeal keeps soaring and Timbaland’s reaction means a lot.

