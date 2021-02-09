Use National Cathedral money to pay fees of tertiary students – Prophet to Akuffo Addo

There is an ongoing tussle between some people who are begging the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to pay the fees of students in tertiary institutions.

According to the Leader of Paradise Kingdom Ministry Prophet Lion KB Acheampong, it would be good on the part of Nana Addo to pay the fees of these students in the various institution by using the funds meant for building the National Cathedral.

Speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo, Prophet Lion KB Acheampong chastised parliament for rejecting the petition which was sent to the house by Mahama Ayariga.

According to him “I was shocked when I heard some MPs saying government paying fees for tertiary students will bring economic hardship”.

“In every country, education is very important when it comes to development. In this Covid era, the majority of parents will struggle to raise money to pay tertiary fees. It is time the government has to sacrifice National Cathedral fund to support the students” Prophet Acheampong said.

He added that “Building of National Cathedral will even bring division and confusion among Christians”.

“It is better government renovates prayer camps in the country to serve us tourist sites which will help Ghana to generate money to support the economic growth.