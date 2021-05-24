type here...
GhPageNewsUse social media for positive things - Kennedy Agyapong
News

Use social media for positive things – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Use social media for positive things - Kennedy Agyapong
Kevin Taylor-Kennedy-Agyapong and Twene Jonas
- Advertisement -

Maverick politician and businessman Hon Kennedy Agyapong has advised the likes of Twene Jonas and others insulting the government and the elderly on social media to desist from that.

According to the politician, he is still in shock about why some people especially the youth in the African countries take to social media to destroy people while people in the developed countries are making money out of social media.

Recently, US-based American commentator Twene Jonas aka Glass Nkoa went on a rampage where he insulted officials and chiefs in the country for failing to see to the development of the country but rather joining those who are destroying it.

After his bashing, some netizens started complaining that he has taken his insult too far after raining insults on Otumfour Osei Tutu for failing to speak out the truth.

Well, Kennedy Agyapong who is currently in the US granting an interview was asked to share his view on why the youth choose to use social media to attack and insult prominent people in society.

He disclosed that he is not surprised with the turn of event with the youth.

Listen to him below:

Kennedy went on to advise that instead of using social media to destroy, they should rather sit down monitor the social media dealings and learn how to make money from it.

The law-maker went ahead to give a scenario of a Ghanaian who has be able to make a positive impact from social media.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 24, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
62 %
3mph
6 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News