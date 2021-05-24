- Advertisement -

Maverick politician and businessman Hon Kennedy Agyapong has advised the likes of Twene Jonas and others insulting the government and the elderly on social media to desist from that.

According to the politician, he is still in shock about why some people especially the youth in the African countries take to social media to destroy people while people in the developed countries are making money out of social media.

Recently, US-based American commentator Twene Jonas aka Glass Nkoa went on a rampage where he insulted officials and chiefs in the country for failing to see to the development of the country but rather joining those who are destroying it.

After his bashing, some netizens started complaining that he has taken his insult too far after raining insults on Otumfour Osei Tutu for failing to speak out the truth.

Well, Kennedy Agyapong who is currently in the US granting an interview was asked to share his view on why the youth choose to use social media to attack and insult prominent people in society.

He disclosed that he is not surprised with the turn of event with the youth.

Kennedy went on to advise that instead of using social media to destroy, they should rather sit down monitor the social media dealings and learn how to make money from it.

The law-maker went ahead to give a scenario of a Ghanaian who has be able to make a positive impact from social media.