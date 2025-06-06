Use your common sense small- Captain Smart tells Kwadwo Sheldon over D- Levy

Two giants in the Ghanaian journalism fraternity, Captain Smart and Kwadwo Sheldon have engaged in a social media fight.

It all started following the introduction of Dumsor Levy which has sparked controversy online.

Reacting to the introduction, Kwadwo Sheldon expressed disappointment in the NDC government.

Kwadwo Sheldon sees no sense in paying the D- -Levy in addition to the fuel.

He stated that paying 60 Cedis to buy 60 liters of fuel does not make sense to him.

Taking to his official X page, Kwadwo Sheldon wrote “So it takes 60 liters to fill my car, I go pay 60 Cedis in addition to the fuel cost? Nice nice”.

This statement from Kwadwo Sheldon did not augur well in the ears of Captain Smart, hence, took to the comment section of Kwadwo Sheldon’s post to drag him.

Captain Smart noted in his comment that, Kwadwo Sheldon is misbehaving because his party, NPP is in opposition.

He beseeched the media personality to learn sense and stop acting like a child over this issue.

“I don’t know what you want to gain cuz your party is in opposition? You really have a very long way to go- use your common sense small”, Captain Smart commented.