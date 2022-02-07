type here...
“Use your girlfriends for money rituals & not your mothers” – Experienced sakawa boys tell new recruits (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
According to these guys, new recruits should use their girlfriends and bestfriends for money rituals because they are the best.
A group of experienced sakawa boys have dropped a very controversial and wicked advice to the youths who are contemplating on joining the money rituals squad.

They also stressed in the fast trending video that the best and surest way to make money is through money rituals.

Evidently, these bleached sakawa guys have committed atrocities beyond measure and they want people without experience & wisdom to join them in their murderous acts.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GhPage

