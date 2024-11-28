Use Your Toto To Make Money- Melanin Daisy Tells Women Who Beg Her For Money

Famed “Pono” actress, Daisy Melanin has fired shots at the females who contact her for financial assistance.

The “Pono” actress does not understand why her colleague females would contact her for financial assistance.

Speaking in a video sighted by Gh Page, Daisy expressed her displeasure at how females contact her for help, revealing that many contact her so that she could support them pay their rent, and school fees among other bills.

According to her, the last stupid thing she would do is to help a female financially.

She claims that she uses her v@gina to make money, and since everyone has some, they should also utilize theirs and stop trooping into her dm for financial help.