Used condoms, sanitary pads found in Law Court Complex sewage lines

By Kweku Derrick
The management of the Law Court Complex in Accra has disclosed that the “improper disposal of waste” by members of the public who use the facility has caused blockage to it’s sewage pipes.

A circular issued by the court said foreign materials including used condoms, sanitary pads and others were discovered in the sewage lines during an unclogging exercise.

The court indicated that despite the provision of dustbins at the facilities, some users rather flush foreign materials down the drains.

“In recent times we have experienced blockages in our sewage lines as a result of the improper disposal of waste. Sachet water bags, used sanitary towels wrapped in polythene bags, used condoms, used paper hand towels were all found in the sewage lines,” the statement said.

Management has, therefore, urged the public to make use of bins provided in the washrooms of the Court Complex.

“Please take note that these items are to be disposed off by placing them in the dustbin provided in the washrooms.

“Lets us all help to keep the Law Court Complex clean and safe,” the memo entreated the public.

Source:GHPage

