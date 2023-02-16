type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

She has used and dumped him – Fans react after Delay snubs Amerado on his birthday

By Kweku Derrick
Amerado and Delay
Social media users are seeking justice for musician Amerado as they claim he has been “used and dumped” by his alleged sugar mummy Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay.

It’s rumoured that Amerado is the young man with fresh blood warming the bed of the 40-year-old media personality. On many occasions, they have given their fans reasons to believe the claims are actually true even though they both deny it.

Amerado mark his 28th birthday on February 14, and many of his followers were looking forward to seeing how they’d celebrate the day together, especially because it was also Valentine’s Day.

Surprisingly, Delay ignored her beau on his birthday – not even a romantic message from her was posted. This has been viewed as unusual because, on a normal day, the two seemingly express their feelings for each other.

Apparently, social media users were observing the two personalities and this betrayal has sparked controversy online.

Trolls have come at Amerado claiming his sugar mummy is tired of giving him sugar and hence has left his sorry ass after enjoying him in bed.

    Source:GHPage

