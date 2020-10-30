Ibrah One has launched an attack on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The self-acclaimed millionaire in a post on social media described Chairman Wontumi as a useless fool.

Ibrah One originally known as Ibrahim Dauda also labelled Chairman Wontumi as a village champion who spews nonsense anytime he gets the chance to sit on tv.

Ibrah One shared on his Instastory; “That useless fool Wontumi has that Kumasi lifestyle in him, he thinks he can sit on his tv station and talk nonsense #VillageChampion”.

See post below;

It’s not known what Chairman Wontumi did to warrant such insult and disrespect from Ibrah One.

A while back, the Ashanti Regional Chairman made some disparaging comment about the daughter of John Dramani Mahama.

Chairman Wontumi warned John Mahama to desist from flaunting her daughter on social media.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the former president’s daughter will be exposed to many vices if he keeps flaunting her on social media.