type here...
GhPageEntertainmentUsing saliva as lubricant is risky for women - Juliet Ibrahim explains...
Entertainment

Using saliva as lubricant is risky for women – Juliet Ibrahim explains best practice

By Albert
Using saliva as lubricant is risky for women - Juliet Ibrahim explains best practice
- Advertisement -

Juliet Ibrahim, the Nollywood actress, has warned against using saliva as a lubricant during sexual encounters.

Medical professionals have often warned that lubricating the v@gina with saliva during sexual intercourse could expose women to sexually transmitted infections.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress issued a caution to men, saying,

I cannot believe that in 2022, I am (still) arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse was, ‘What if it’s a quickie’? Honestly, guys, please take this from me; a woman’s vagina is very delicate. It is her temple.

“Help her to keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva on it. Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral sex, and cut your nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacteria are bred on such. Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices and stay clean.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    85 ° F
    85 °
    85 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    24 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News