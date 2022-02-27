Using saliva as lubricant is risky for women – Juliet Ibrahim explains best practice

- Advertisement -

Juliet Ibrahim, the Nollywood actress, has warned against using saliva as a lubricant during sexual encounters.

Medical professionals have often warned that lubricating the v@gina with saliva during sexual intercourse could expose women to sexually transmitted infections.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress issued a caution to men, saying,

“I cannot believe that in 2022, I am (still) arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse was, ‘What if it’s a quickie’? Honestly, guys, please take this from me; a woman’s vagina is very delicate. It is her temple.

“Help her to keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva on it. Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral sex, and cut your nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacteria are bred on such. Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices and stay clean.”