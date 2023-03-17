- Advertisement -

As we all saw on the day of her unveiling, Nana Ama Mcbrown was given an enviable royal welcome inside the premises of Media General as a new revered team member of ONUA TV.

In videos that went viral on social media, Keta and Adowa dancers were all over the place dancing to the tune of the traditional beats just to give Mcbrown a queenly-befitting welcome.

The event was emceed by Captain Smart, the host Onua Maakye, and graced by award-winning gospel musician Opiesie Esther.

Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s aristocratic and graceful welcome at ONUA TV, UTV is set to organize the same for the new host of United Showbiz program, the eloquent Mzgee.

A flyer for the week’s edition of the show confirms that Adwoa Yeaboah Agyei Adowa Group will be present in the studios of UTV to eulogize and give Mzgee a dignified welcome.

Social media users who have come across the flyer have shared mixed reactions as to the motive behind the impending and highly anticipated ‘welcome’ celebration.

Take a look at the flyer below to know more…

