- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and entertainment critic born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson but professionally known as Bulldog – Has exclusively revealed that he together with the other pundits and host of UTV’s United Showbiz program is paid $500 per sitting.

Bulldog made this revelation during yesternight’s edition of the show after he was asked by Abeiku Santana if he has receipts of the payments he made to Appietus when he was the manager of the defunct music group 5-5.

As disclosed by Bulldog, he has been receiving $500 every night he makes an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program but Fadda Dickson has never made a receipt of all the payments he has made to him (Bulldog).

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale ‘exposes’ how Bulldog has been sabotaging Mcbrown behind the scenes

And that doesn’t mean he can get up one day and lie to the world that he never received a dime from the management of UTV during his working years with them anytime in the future.

In essence, Bulldog, Mcbrown and the other regular pundits of this show always go home with a whopping Ghc 6,203.06 every Saturday night.

About only 10% of employees make this amount of money at the end of every month.

I now understand why despite the insults, attacks and court cases, none of them has tendered in a resignation letter.

For about a week now, Bulldog and Appaietus have been trading insults on the internet after the artiste manager accused the music producer of selling the productions he made for 5-5 to a digital company without his knowledge.

READ ALSO: Over 20 TikTok stars invited to UTV reject GH¢3K given to them to share – Reports