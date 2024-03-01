type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUTV trends as a lady sucks a guy's black "joystick" with veins...
News

UTV trends as a lady sucks a guy’s black “joystick” with veins on live TV (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
UTV trends as a lady sucks a guys black joystick with veins on live TV (Video)
- Advertisement -

Red Light is a late-night TV show that airs on UTV and it’s hosted by actress Vicky Zugah.

The program aims to entertain viewers during a time when they may be unwinding or seeking relaxation before bedtime.


The content is purely sex-related hence people under 18 are not allowed to watch.

READ ALSO: Heartbroken gay man cries and disrupts his boyfriend’s wedding after finding out the love of his life is marrying a woman (Video)

UTV trends as a lady sucks a guys black joystick with veins on live TV (Video)

During last night’s edition (29th February 2023) – A guy named Quatt who made an appearance was asked to teach men how to lick the V of women.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon


He was given a lady named Pressure View for education purposes.


As seen on live TV, Quatt was given a dildo to strap around his waist for Pressure View to suck just like manhood.


Quatt also licked the V of Pressure View. All these happened on live TV.

This has triggered a wave of reactions from Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure on social media.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Netizens Reactions…

READ ALSO: The true story of Ataa Ayi and how his notorious armed robbery spree came to an end

@KwekuMarch – What on earth is happening in this world What is Ghana turning into What is the time for this program?

@ReformerOluseun Based on high demand. If it doesn’t sell, they would hardly promote it. These are the forms of entertainment this generation appreciates more

@kurlvinn The moral upright country you people dey fight for this? haha kai!

READ ALSO: Tragic: Actress Bernice Asare’s first child dies (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage
  • READ MORE ON:
  • UTV

TODAY

Friday, March 1, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
76 %
2.7mph
98 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more