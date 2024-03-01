UTV trends as a lady sucks a guy’s black “joystick” with veins on live TV (Video)

- Advertisement -

UTV is currently trending on X formerly Twitter following the most recent episode of the Red Light program which is shown on the esteemed TV station.

Red Light is a late-night TV show that airs on UTV and it’s hosted by actress Vicky Zugah.

The program aims to entertain viewers during a time when they may be unwinding or seeking relaxation before bedtime.



The content is purely sex-related hence people under 18 are not allowed to watch.

During last night’s edition (29th February 2023) – A guy named Quatt who made an appearance was asked to teach men how to lick the V of women.



He was given a lady named Pressure View for education purposes.



As seen on live TV, Quatt was given a dildo to strap around his waist for Pressure View to suck just like manhood.



Quatt also licked the V of Pressure View. All these happened on live TV.

This has triggered a wave of reactions from Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure on social media.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Netizens Reactions…

@KwekuMarch – What on earth is happening in this world What is Ghana turning into What is the time for this program?

@ReformerOluseun – Based on high demand. If it doesn’t sell, they would hardly promote it. These are the forms of entertainment this generation appreciates more

@kurlvinn – The moral upright country you people dey fight for this? haha kai!

