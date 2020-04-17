Vaccines for coronavirus will be available soon – Professor Dodoo

- Advertisement -

Clinical pharmacologist and a professor at the Centre for Tropical Clinical Pharmacology, Prof Alex Dodoo, has revealed that there has been significant progress in the quest for a vaccine for the coronavirus,

Prof Dodoo, who is also Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), said there are indeed vaccines that are being evaluated for safety before they are given the green light.

According to him, two out of the eight vaccines have already begun human trails in different laboratories around the world.

“There are already vaccines in the works and I am serving on one committee looking at the safety of the vaccine as far as I can say, let’s face it, safety is number one and currently most of the vaccines we have I will say we are evaluating the safety without saying too much. There are at least 8 vaccines in different laboratories.” he said.

Explaining the development in an interview on JoyNews Prime on April 16, Prof. Dodoo indicated that the boards will in the next three weeks evaluate the vaccines that will grant permission for further works.

“These are being evaluated and one or two have stated human trails but the issue is that you want to be sure they are safe. When you look at their safety it is more complex, are they safe on their own? are they safe when you add other vaccines? are they safe under all conditions of use? and who do you give them too. Within the next three weeks, we should conclusively say which ones will go further…”