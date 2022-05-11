Van Vicker hot as Chacha Eke’s husband chases him for ‘impregnating’ wife

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker is in hot trouble after revelling he impregnated Nollywood actress Chacha Eke.

As a result, Austin, her husband, has reacted as he goes after Van Vicker.

Van Vicker hilariously called Chacha Eke’s husband’s attention in a video uploaded on his Instagram page that captured some playful behind-the-scenes events, while clarifying that he got her pregnant and they are expecting a kid soon.

Van Vicker shared the video with the caption:

“We back at it. Meet my pregnant wife @chachaekefaani

#wearemoviesandmoviesareus

@austinfaani how body my guy?”

Interestingly, the post shook Austin who reacted with apprehension. He reacted as though Van Vicker had snatched his wife and got her pregnant.

Check Out his reaction below:

Meanwhile, it was just a scene from a movie and Austin Faani was all that not serious about it.