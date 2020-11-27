Vanessa, I’m truly sorry – Funny Face finally apologizes to baby mama

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, after several months of ranting on social media amid his ‘fight’ with baby mama and family, has finally apologized.

In a post on social media, the Ghanaian Comedian has contritely apologized to his baby mama, Ama Vanessa, In-laws, and all Ghanaians who have been hurt by her recent outburst.

Funny Face-Baby mama drama has been one of the trending subjects on the Ghanaian social and traditional media. Almost everyone has taken great interest in knowing the latest.

At a point, the brouhaha took a dirty turn as Funny Face insulted his baby mama, mother-in-law, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, others who he thought had a role to play in turning his wife against him.

Several celebrities have reacted, sharing their thoughts on the issue. Some condemned the comic actor for his inability to manage his marital affairs, thus bringing it up on social media, whilst others have shown great solidarity.

Well, the depressed man has finally realized the damage he’s caused therefore apologizing. In a post by the comedian, he asked for all that he had offended in any way to forgive him for his actions and words.

He noted that he would gladly climb the mountain Afadajato if that will guarantee his peace and reconciliation with his twin daughters.

Funny Face revealed he had forgiven his baby mama, Ama Vanessa; however, he still blamed her for all that had happened between them.

‘Kasoa Vandame’ again asked for forgiveness from his mother-in-law and stated that he is deeply regretted using harsh words on her, not considering her age.

He shared an old video of him playing with his twin girls Ella and Bella in his home at Kasoa. Captioning the post, Funny Face wrote;