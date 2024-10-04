Vanessa is one of the major causes of Funny Face’s problems – Rashad states

Just days after his release from a mental health facility, Funny Face has once again found returned to his habit of attacking celebrities on social media.

The comedian, who has been struggling with mental health issues, has claimed that a DNA test has revealed he is not the biological father of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

In a string of angry rants, Funny Face has also taken shots at Stonebwoy and dragged both the musician’s wife and his late mother into his tirades.



Reacting to the comedian’s troubling relapse, award-winning blogger and vlogger, Rashad of GhPage, has pointed fingers at Funny Face’s ex-partner, Vanessa, as one of the major triggers behind his current mental health struggles.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rashad suggested that Vanessa’s actions may be a contributing factor to Funny Face’s inability to fully recover and remain stable.

According to Rashad, every time Funny Face seems to be making progress and gaining control over his emotions, Vanessa appears to mock him on social media, pushing him back into a downward spiral.

He clarified that while he is not advocating for Vanessa to be banned from social media, he believes she should distance herself from any engagement relating to Funny Face to avoid worsening his condition.