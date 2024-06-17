type here...
Vanessa opens more keys on Funny Face; Reveals what will let her go back to the actor (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
For years now, Funny Face and her baby mama, Vanessa, have been dominating the news with their back-and-forth banter.

Recently, Funny Face shared an explosive video of himself calling out his baby mama for not allowing him to see her kids.

As asserted by Funny Face, the purpose of the video was to address his fans and Ghanaians who had descended on him for neglecting his kids.

In the video, Funny Face additionally claimed that he once travelled from Accra to Kumasi to see his kids but upon reaching there, Vanessa refused to answer his calls hence he wasn’t able to meet and see his kids.

Staying quiet for close to a month now, Vanessa has finally come out to also pour out her grievances on social media.

Funny Face Ghanaians blame actor's baby mama for accident killling one child despite drunk driving

In a recent TikTok live session with some well-known Ghanaians abroad, Vanessa, the estranged partner of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, made several revelations about their ongoing saga.

Vanessa disclosed that contrary to what Funny Face might want the public to believe, he has never travelled from Accra to Kumasi to visit their children.

During the session, Vanessa also claimed that Funny Face is the one desperate to rekindle their relationship.

According to her, whenever he calls to speak with their daughters, he insists on talking to her as well.

This persistent request has made her uncomfortable, especially considering the verbal abuse she has endured from Funny Face over time.

Vanessa mentioned that she has provided a special phone with her nanny for video calls, enabling Funny Face to talk to their daughters whenever he wishes.

However, she highlighted that each time he calls, his focus shifts to her, pleading to speak with her instead of just the children.

She continued that she finds this behaviour troubling, given the history of their relationship and the continuous verbal attacks on her and her family.

Vanessa ended her rants by disclosing that she will only go back to Funny Face if the actor apologises to her parents for publicly disrespecting them.

Watch the video below to know more…

