Entertainment

Vanessa reacts to Funny Face’s intention to officially marry her

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Funny-Face-and-Vanessa-with-twins
Funny-Face-and-Vanessa-with-twins

The lady at the centre of Funny Face’s predicament Vanessa Nicole has reacted to the comic actor’s plea for them to get back together.

Funny Face yesterday in his series of videos was begging his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children to come back into his life since she was his antidote.

According to the comic actor, he wants his baby mama to return to their house with their daughters so he can take good care of them like a father is supposed to do which would also help in his mental recovery.

He continued that he received some amounts of money from Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan which he is willing to use to pay for Vanessa’s bride price and organise a talk of the town marriage.

But in reaction to Funny Face’s plea, Vanessa has stated that Funny Face wished they come back together but that won’t be happening.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

