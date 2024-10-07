GhPageNewsVanessa vindicated as Kwaku Manu exposes Funny Face over DNA test saga...
Vanessa vindicated as Kwaku Manu exposes Funny Face over DNA test saga (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Actor and social media commentator, Kwaku Manu, has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding Funny Face’s claims that he’s not the biological father of his twin daughters.

Recall that a few days ago, Funny Face shared a video of himself alleging that he has secretly conducted a DNA test on his kids.

Funny Face claimed that he used Ella, Bella, and Kimberly’s hair strands when their mother visited him in a hotel for the test on her blind side.

And after the results came, it showed that he wasn’t the biological father of Ella and Bella.

Kwaku Manu has come out to dismiss Funny Face’s claims.

In a self-made video, Kwaku Manu maintained that Vanessa never visited the hotel with the kids she shares with Funny Face.

According to Kwaku Manu, Ella and Bella are always wearing artificial hair hence there’s no way Funny Face can use their hair strands to conduct an accurate DNA test.

