Swaggon Papa Funny Face who is currently fighting his ex-wife and baby mama has made a shocking statement about his last baby with Vanessa Nicole his baby mama.

Readers are fully aware Funny Face has twins with Vanessa namely Ella and Bella. After their marital issue came to the public space Vanessa gave birth to their last daughter namely Baby Kimberly.

Funny Face while in police custody after his earlier arrest, cried out that he had never seen his last daughter Kimberly forcing some people including Kweku Manu who join forces with some others and made Vanessa visit Funny Face with the girls.

In a new twist to the story, Funny Face today has declared that he is not the father of Kimberly because Vanessa has been sleeping around during the pregnancy.

In a post on social media, he said he was giving Vanessa and her family 14 days ultimatum to allow him to see his twins or hell would break loose in the country.

It was in that post that he stated that he doesn’t care about Kimberly because she is not his daughter.

He posted: ” GYE NYAME” ?? .. Agye Ta ! Asaan Agye Gooonnn …. Girls don’t worry dis happiness will come back … Aswear with my blood .. I have given ur MORDA !! Just 14 days .. starting from today .. if not a country full of witches and wizards aah ! What’s da big deal if somebody says .. give me my daughter’s. #ELLAandBELLA and continue with ur ASHAWO life and the man is a bad person .. what u people did to KWAME NKRUMAH .. so when he was going to die .. he cursed dis foolish country with its cursed people .. who never likes their own always outsiders .. obiaaaa MAAAME TW3 … If I don’t understand see me in town and fool 7;bullets in ur head .. after I will blame it on mental health.. I did not take my LAGATERN ? pills .. my hu fiinn S3 odwan TRUMU … ???? .. am enjoying blocking you all fake motherfuckers .. by Friday .. I want to have just 100,000 real and genuine followers … Over 10 million follwers across social media with all dis fake people is too ..much .. TIME TO DELETE AND BLOCK youuu fuuullllllsss .. as for the last one .. dat she was fucking herself even when she was 8 months pregnant.. DAT BABY IS NOT MY CHILD !! Is obvious . Her big head and nose like AKROB3TO ??????????????????????????????? Stillllllllllll TO GOD BE THE GLORY ??? !!

