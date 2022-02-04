Vawulence: Lady’s birthday celebration turns ‘bloody’ as 5 of her secret boyfriends show up [Video]

- Advertisement -

A birthday celebration that was supposed to be a memorable moment of joy and ecstasy took a negative turn when the lady had her 5 secret boyfriends turn up unexpectedly.

The lady had been keeping these guys away from meeting one another only for them to show up with separate gifts for her.

It was a moment of tension and apprehension as the guys could not understand who amongst them the lady was actually dating.

With their gifts in their hands, they did not know whether to return to where they came from, fight each other or partake in the celebration.

Check Out Video Below For More: