Vawulence loading- Sally Mann threatens

Controversial media personality, Sally Mann has threatened that she will be causing chaos anytime soon.

The media personality took to her official Facebook page to make the announcement.

Sally Mann took to her official Facebook page to post a picture of herself, and in the caption, called herself Mamaga, Ghana’s most wanted.

She added in her post that she would be causing trouble very soon now that the much-anticipated TGMA is over.

READ ALSO: Sammy Gyamfi has won my heart but I need more money- Nana Agradaa

She wrote “Mamaga, Ghana’s most wanted. Vawulence loading”.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, who Sally Mann trumpeted could not win the Artiste of The Year award in the recently held TGMA.

