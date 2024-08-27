This was disclosed by Hon Sam George during an interview on GhOne hosted by Serwaa Amihere.

According to him, before the NPP came to power in 2016, Bawumia promised to give all constituencies $1 million every year and it’s been seven years now and they haven’t given any constituencies that amount.

He said Dr Bawumia said they were going to pay that amount when elected to power but he(Sam George) and his constituency are yet to receive their share.

He continued that the failure of Dr Bawumia to pay the said amount meant that he was a liar and isn’t worthy to be voted as President come December 7.

“You say Dr. Bawumia should be trusted. Was it not Dr Bawumia who went to promise one million dollars per constituency?” Sam George questioned.

“It’s either Bawumia lied because he is a liar and we can’t trust him with anything he tells or promises today”, he insisted.