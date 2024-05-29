A Very foolish statement from an idiot- Bridget Otoo fires Lilwin as she calls for his arrest

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo has gone bonkers and taken controversial Kumawood actor, Lilwin into the gutters.

This comes after Lilwin, together with his management team released a statement to react to the sudden demise of the youngster who lost his life in the accident.

The actor and management team via their statement blamed the father for causing the accident and his son’s death.

According to them, the father of the deceased could have stopped the overspeeding and also, put the child at the back seat instead of the front seat.

The statement released by the actor and his management team did not augur well in the ears of Bridget Otoo, hence, decided to fire them.

Taking to her official X page, Bridget wrote “This is a very foolish statement from a halfwit who is as idiotic as the character they display on screen. This clown even went to the premiere of his movie”.

She called on the Ghana police to without hesitation, arrest Lilwin, saying, “@GhPoliceService do your job and arrest this clown who thinks he’s acting when a life of a boy has been cut short and a family is grieving a loss they would never recover from!”