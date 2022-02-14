type here...
“I will be very happy if my husband dies now because he’s very wicked” – Tired wife confesses (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A tired wife has openly confessed that she will be the happiest person alive the day her husband dies because of how he maltreats her.

According to this woman, her husband is the vilest person she has ever come across throughout her entire life hence the reason behind her shocking statement about him.

This followed after she was asked in an interview if she will slap her husband for 1000 cedis cash prize to which she replied in the affirmative yes.

And additionally added that she will even hire a hitman to kill him if she had the means.

This woman’s wicked thoughts about her husband have been condemned by social media users who have come across this video.

Many have advised her husband to quickly file for divorce because the woman can poison him.

    Source:GHpage

