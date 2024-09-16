Veteran actor Albert Jackson-Davis reported Dead

The Ghanaian entertainment industry has been thrown into a state of mourning after the shocking news about the passing of veteran actor Albert Jackson-Davis.

The actor who thrilled Ghanaians and movie lovers with lots of films died from an undisclosed illness which is yet to be made known to the public some few hours ago on his sick bed.

The popular actor starred in lots of movies during his prime including the likes of Heritage Africa, The Storm and the popular comedy My Very Ghanaian Wedding.

Since the news of his sudden death hit social media, messages of condolence from fans and family have started pouring on social media to his immediate family.

GhPage.com is following the story and will provide an update as and when we get an official message from the family.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.