Veteran actor Jojo Dadson dies

News reaching Ghpage is that virtuoso actor Jojo Dadson has passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after battling kidney issues.

According to reports, the prolific actor died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, while undergoing dialysis for his kidney problems.

Jojo Dadson of the famous TV series Home Sweet Home suffered a stroke in 2012 which kept him wheelchair-bound for eight years.

According to his brother, PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson, who is also an arts and entertainment person, his demise comes exactly two weeks after his wife’s passing.

PaJohn further explained that the deceased prior to his death had become so weak and dehydrated that he had to admitted at the Ridge Hospital where he underwent a series of tests.

Doctors diagnosed him with kidney problems and recommended dialysis. Jojo while on his first dialysis session on Tuesday at Korle Bu, unfortunately, passed on.

Kojo Dadson’s comedic acting made him a phenomenon and he featured in a number of successful productions including Love Brewed In An African Pot, Run Baby Run, Home Sweet Home, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love among others.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!!