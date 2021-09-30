Veteran actor King Aboagye Brenya dead

- Advertisement -

Ghana has been hit with another shocking news. Veteran actor King Aboagye Brenya has been confirmed dead. He died at age 82.

He’s said to have died today. Details about his death are yet to be known. However, the news of his painful demise has got Ghanaians tearing up.

Agya Brenya when he was alive got featured in more than 50 Kumawood Movies.

He starred in movies with the likes of Agya Koo, Lilwin, Kwaku Manu, Mercy Aseidu among others.

King Brenya as he was affectionately called displayed a brilliant and versatile career as he fitted into the Kumawood and the Ghallywood perfectly due to his control over the Twi and English dialects.

Rest in Peace!

Mr Brenya has been off the screens for while due to ill health. In August 2017, Kumawood actor Lilwin donated an undisclosed amount of cash and items to the legendary actor on his ailment.

This was also followed by a visit by Kumawood stars led by Mr Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films to visit his home in Kumasi.

There was a massive show of love as most of the actors and actresses were there to eat and pray with him and presented an undisclosed amount of money and items to their senior colleague in December 2017.

King Brenya who couldn’t control his emotions for the gesture by his professional colleagues was filled with awe which nearly made him shed tears.

King Aboagye Brenya is an alumnus of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, formerly St. Johns Seminary and College at the time he attended the school.

After his secondary education, he went on to study Accounting at the then Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) now UPSA and became a Bursar with the Ghana Education Service.

He later went to work with the Cultural Center in Kumasi having also worked at the Mamponteng District.

He once revealed in an interview that Dr Kyeremanten, the founding director of the Kumasi Cultural Center inspired his love for the Arts and he joined drama groups where he began his acting career.