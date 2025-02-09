type here...
Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo severely injured in fire accident

By Kwasi Asamoah

Veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo has been severely injured in a fire accident, leaving him in critical condition.

A report by Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for and supporting burn survivors, indicates that Mawuli’s situation is dire and requires urgent medical attention.

“Beyond Burns International received an SOS about an unfortunate incident. We visited him today, and veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has suffered severe burns. His condition is critical, and his life hangs in the balance,” Ms. Judith stated in a video report shared on the organization’s social media pages.

According to her, Mawuli was asleep in his home when a fire broke out, engulfing him in flames.

“He has sustained burns on 44% of his body, along with severe respiratory injuries that have made breathing difficult. The burns extend from his head to his legs, and he has lost all his hair,” she added.

Mawuli Semevo is widely celebrated for his outstanding performances in both stage and film productions. His acting credits include Harvest at 17, A Stab in the Dark, Escape of Love, Like Cotton Twines, and The Good Old Days: The Love of AA.

The entertainment industry and well-wishers are rallying support for the actor as he fights for his recovery.

