Veteran actor, TT reported dead

Sad news coming in has it that veteran Ghanaian actor born Psalm Adjeteyfio but professionally known as TT has passed on.

This devastating news was first broadcasted on the internet by ace Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Asare Brako on his Facebook wall.

According to the Kofi Asare Brako, Psalm Adjeteyfio died at his residence in Ayikuma after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks ago.

He wrote;

Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a. T.T.

About two months ago, TT was all over the internet after his leaked audio with Mzgee in which he was begging for leftover foodstuffs went viral.