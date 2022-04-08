type here...
Veteran actor, TT reported dead

By Armani Brooklyn
TT dead
Sad news coming in has it that veteran Ghanaian actor born Psalm Adjeteyfio but professionally known as TT has passed on.

This devastating news was first broadcasted on the internet by ace Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Asare Brako on his Facebook wall.

According to the Kofi Asare Brako, Psalm Adjeteyfio died at his residence in Ayikuma after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks ago.

He wrote;

Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a. T.T.

The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit to his lifespan. He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home.

About two months ago, TT was all over the internet after his leaked audio with Mzgee in which he was begging for leftover foodstuffs went viral.

    Source:GHpage

